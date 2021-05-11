City of Destin to host Community Yard Sale May 22

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The Destin Community Center will host a community yard sale on Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to noon.

For those interested in participating in the event there is a $15 sign-up fee for Destin residents and $20 for non-residents. The fee will include one table and two chairs and participants are welcome to bring one additional table.

Set-up will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot on the day of the event. To reserve a spot or for more information, call the community center staff at 850-654-5184.