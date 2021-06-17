Destin Library’s Summer Reading Program is here

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — “Whalecome” to Destin Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program. The theme this year is Tails and Tales with stories and programs featuring our furred, finned, and feathered friends. Children of all ages, from toddlers to teens, are encouraged to complete reading challenges to earn rewards from through July 31. Adults need not feel left out because there are challenges for you, too.

To sign up for the reading challenges, create an account through the Beanstack website at www.cityofdestin.beanstack.org, or download the free Beanstack app on your mobile device. Beanstack is a digital reading log where you keep track of your summer reading challenge minutes and activities. The more minutes you log, the closer you get to earning reading rewards and an entry into the grand prize drawing.

Each Thursday at 10:30 a.m., take a break from reading to participate in fun and informative programs at the library or streamed live on the website. Hear fantastic tales from local fisherman, delight in an origami magic show, take a virtual tour of the Emerald Coast Zoo, and much more.

Visit cityofdestin.com and click on the Summer Reading sidebar to learn more and to register for events. If you have questions, please contact the library at 850-837-8572 or www.library@cityofdestin.com. Happy reading.