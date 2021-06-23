The Marriage Course — 7 sessions to help strengthen your relationship

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The Alpha Marriage Course is a series of seven sessions designed to help couples invest in and build a healthy relationship.

The course will begin July 19 from 6:30-9 p.m. at The Local Market in Destin and will run for six more Mondays. There is no charge for the course and dinner is included. Non-married couples in long-term committed relationships are also welcomed.

The course is designed to help couples build strong foundations; communicate more effectively; understand each other’s needs; resolve conflict; recognize how upbringing affects your relationship; and develop greater sexual intimacy.

Each session involves video talks and discussion between the couple.

Couples do not have to share with other couples — it is totally private. To participate, please register at iacdestin.org/the-marriage-course. There is no cost for the course and journals will be provided. For details visit iacdestin.org/the-marriage-course or email ethan.iacdestin@gmail.com