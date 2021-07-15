Emerald Coast Zoo and You at the Destin Library

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The 2021 Summer Reading Program, Tails and Tales, continues with a virtual tour of the Emerald Coast Zoo. On Thursday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m., join library staff and learn more about animals and the people who take care of them.

Children who attend the screening at the library can make a craft to take home. The video of this event will also be posted on the library’s Facebook page. Registration is required as space is limited. You can register up to two weeks prior to the event at www.cityofdestin.com/655/Summer-Reading.

For more information, contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.