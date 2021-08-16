Food For Thought heads back to school as they begin year 11

Special to Gannett

The 2021 school year marks Food For Thought’s 11th year serving food insecure children in Okaloosa and Walton counties.

This year is expected to be another year of uncertainty with record numbers of children enrolling in Food For Thought programs.

“We are expecting a 10% increase in enrollment this year,” said Tiffanie Nelson, founder/CEO of Food For Thought Outreach. “After nearly 18 months of changes, challenges, and economic hardships facing the families we serve, the need is greater than ever.

"More families and children are facing food insecurity, many for the first time, and we are preparing for that increase the best we can as we anticipate serving more than 3,400 students each week with our backpack program,” she added.

As Food For Thought honors “11 Years Strong” as this year’s motto, they continue to use what they’ve learned in those 11 years of service to raise over $715,000 for the next year’s food costs, distribute over 2 million food items, and utilize more than 5,000 volunteer hours to accomplish all their service goals across all 34 schools.

“Every dollar donated, every hour volunteered, every food item dropped off to our pantry locations helps a local child in need,” Nelson said. “No act of service is too small to make a difference.”

A weekly backpack contains 10 food items to help bridge the food gap of missed meals over the weekend when students aren’t receiving their free or reduced breakfast and lunches at school. Each backpack contains breakfast items like oatmeal and cereal, lunch items including peanut butter and jelly, pop top soups, and other similar items, fruits, snacks, and fresh produce items like apples and oranges when possible.

You can help Food For Thought fight childhood food insecurity and hunger by donating $5 to Sponsor a Child for a week, $20 to Sponsor a Child for a month, or $200 to Sponsor a Child for the full school year. Donations can be made online at fftfl.org

Individuals and businesses can Sponsor a School for $2,000 for the year to help cover annual food costs as each school averages 100 enrolled students, with several schools with more than 200 students enrolled in Food For Thought programs.

Interested businesses can also reach out to learn more about yearly Corporate Sponsorships by emailing info@fftfl.org. Giving back as a corporation helps create recurring support and sustainability for all Food For Thought Programs, and strengthen and support the community while empowering children in need in Okaloosa and Walton Counties.

If you or someone you know is in need of support from Food For Thought, you can get more information by emailing support@fftfl.org, or call 850-714-1960.