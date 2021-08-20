DES Lunch Menu Aug. 23-27

The menu for Aug. 23-27 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Aug. 23: Chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, steamed green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits and choice of milk

• Aug. 24: Taco nachos with fresh sliced bread, seasoned refried beans with cheese, assorted canned fruit and choice of milk

• Aug. 25: Chicken corn dog, crispy tater tots, cinnamon apple slices and choice of milk

• Aug. 26: Creamy macaroni and cheese, garlic breadsticks, steamed broccoli with margarine, mixed fruit and choice of milk

• Aug. 27: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed carrots, diced peaches and choice of milk