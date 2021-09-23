DES Lunch Menu Sept. 27 to  Oct. 1

The menu for Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Sept. 27: Chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, steamed green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits and choice of milk

• Sept. 28: Taco nachos with fresh sliced bread, seasoned refried beans with cheese, assorted fresh and canned fruit and choice of milk

• Sept. 29: Chicken corn dog, crispy tater tots, cinnamon apple slices and choice of milk

• Sept. 30: Creamy macaroni and cheese, garlic breadsticks, steamed broccoli with margarine, mixed fruit and choice of milk

• Oct. 1: Cheese pizza, steamed carrots, diced peaches and choice of milk