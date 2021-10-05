Teen, college ministry making waves for Christ in Destin

Special to Gannett

The eighth annual Waves Girls Conference in Destin is just a month away.

Waves Ministry Inc. has been making waves across the Emerald Coast this year with three worship nights in different regions for teens and college age girls. As they gear up to welcome the girls home with a Homecoming Conference in Destin, they truly are aiming to hold true to their mission statement to equip the next generation to start making waves for Christ in their homes, communities, and world.

On Nov. 5 and 6, the teen and college ministry will be coming home to where it all started in Destin.

The conference will have five impactful sessions, panels answering girls' questions, photo booth opportunities, a karaoke dance off, a welcome home feast, lunch for the girls with Chick-fil-A and Local Roots food truck, all the elements that go with a homecoming football game and dance, as well as booths with merchandise and books.

This year sessions will be divided up between middle school, high school and college in order for speakers to dive deeper into the subject matter with each age group.

Worship will be led throughout the weekend by the Waves Worship Team led by Brenna Kneiss. The keynote speakers for the weekend include Chari Orozco, author, speaker, producer, and host of the podcast "I Cry In Corners." She has books called "Nomad" and "Forty." Orozco will focus on breaking points in faith.

Ainsley Britain will also be joining the ranks of speakers for the weekend. She is the founder and author of Unveiled Campaign, a young adult ministry out of Orange Curriculum. Britain is an author, speaker, and has a podcast called "Wild Confidence." Her newest book, "Don’t Date a Boo Boo Dude," comes out in August 2022. She will be talking about life’s currents and how to not get swept away in bad patterns.

Lastly, the founder, and local to our area, Caroline Hare, will be speaking about Making Waves for Christ. She has served in this region doing student ministry for eight years now, and trains up youth pastors all over the states. Hare is the Next Gen Pastor at Shoreline Church, and has written a girls' ministry book "Big Hare + Big Faith," as well as five girls' Bible study books. She hosts a podcast called the "Waves Ministry Podcast."

“This year is all about welcoming the girls home," Hare said of the upcoming weekend. "As a homecoming year, we want girls to return back to the heart of the Father to know their true identity and calling. It will be fun, reuniting, and equip them to engage with God and others on a new level.”

Everything about the weekend is reflecting a sense of welcoming and homecoming, from pineapples to pom poms to food to astroturf to face painting to corsages.

Waves Girls Conference will be held on Friday, Nov. 5 to Saturday evening, Nov. 6, at Shoreline Church. Tickets are $45, and available online at www.wavesgirlsconference.com.