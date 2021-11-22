Walton County Master Gardeners presents 'Daylilies Don't Disappoint'

Special to Gannett

The Walton County Master Gardener Volunteers host the December edition of their Lecture Series from 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 1 at the Walton UF/IFAS Extension Coastal Branch, 70 Logan Lane in Grayton Beach. One of their own, Carl Henderson, will present a program on daylilies.

Even though these plants aren’t blooming right now, it is the perfect time to divide and plant these garden favorites. Henderson will be covering propagation and purchasing considerations. He will have some specimens to share. Many know him and Gena from the Seaside Farmers Market where they offer homemade pickles, jams, cheeses, and other products from their farm.

This lecture is free and open to the public. However, reservations are required. You may attend in person or online through Zoom.

Please respond to waltonctymg@gmail.com and indicate if you plan to attend in person or through Zoomn. Light refreshments will be served. Master Gardeners will be on hand to take gardening questions and help with soil samples.