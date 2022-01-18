Learn to be a Story Spy at the Destin Library

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Did you know you can find story clues hidden inside picture books? Come to the Destin Library from 4-5 p.m. Jan. 25 to learn how to become a Story Spy. Using detective skills and a magnifying glass, young spies will discover how book art is used for story clues. Participants will also have fun drawing and coloring their own picture clues.

This event is for children ages four to seven and registration is recommended. To register, go to okaloosa.librarycalendar.com, click on the Story Spies event on 1/25, and fill out the short registration form under the event details. If you would like any further information, feel free to contact Destin Library’s Youth Services Librarian Laura Harris at 850-837-8572 or lharris@cityofdestin.com.