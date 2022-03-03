Get ready for Game Night at the Destin Library

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — Game Night is back at the Destin Library.

Use the library’s Switch or bring your own and compete against others while your gameplay is projected on the big screen. You can also try out the library’s Oculus and immerse yourself in a VR game.

If analog is more your speed, there will be board games, card games, and puzzles, too!

The event is 4-6:30 p.m. March 4 at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave., Destin.

Free popcorn will be provided to all participants. Game play is reserved for those 12 and older and any child under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is recommended but not required. If you have any questions, please contact Skylar Dennis at the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 or sdennis@cityofdestin.com.