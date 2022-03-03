Young Chemist Collective event scheduled

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — Come join the Young Chemist Collective at the Destin Library.

Children ages 8-11 will learn about the natural elements by making 3-D models and creating unique atomic character cards for collecting and memorization. Young Chemists will also learn how to set up and conduct simple experiments while meeting Earth’s friends: H, O, and He.

The event is 4-5 p.m. March 8 at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave, Destin.

To register, go to okaloosa.librarycalendar.com, click on the Young Chemist Collective event, and fill out the short registration form under the event details.

If you have any questions, contact Children’s Librarian Laura Harris, at 850-837-8572 or lharris@cityofdestin.com.