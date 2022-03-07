HISTORY MYSTERY: Why was Destin Moreno Point a military reservation?

H. C. “Hank” Klein

DESTIN — From time to time readers ask, “Why was Destin a Military Reservation at one time?” That is a good question and the subject of this month’s History Mystery.

Early in our nation’s history, the United States, like most nations, subscribed to the basic military policy of securing their borders against possible attack through the construction of defensive fortifications. Except for an attack from Canada or Mexico, all of America’s adversaries would have to come from overseas. Before airplanes, America’s enemies could only reach the coast of the United States by sea, making coastal forts an economical alternative to a standing army or a large navy.

Seacoast fortifications were viewed both by the U.S. Congress and the American public as a way to avoid foreign entanglements and war. This thinking had a strong influence on American national defense policy; during certain periods, fortification construction was nearly a substitute for any other form of military policy

Seacoast fortification was attractive to the U.S. government. Few military principles were as enduring as that of the superiority of guns ashore over those afloat. The United States had a long shoreline, a weak navy (at least until the early 20th century), and a concern about foreign attacks. The use of seacoast fortifications also complied with another long-standing American military tradition: militia forces. Seacoast fortifications, once constructed, could be maintained by a caretaker force.

When the United States gained its independence in 1783, its remaining seacoast defenses were in poor condition. The importance of Harbor Defense Systems was vividly brought to the attention of the War Department during the War of 1812.

Baltimore, the nation’s 3rd largest city, was not taken by the British during the War of 1812 due to its harbor being protected by Fort McHenry. Washington D.C. was a young city and the seat of our federal government. It was captured because of a lack of a harbor defense system being in place, and the city was burned by the British during the War of 1812.

Francis Scott Key wrote the poem “Defense of Fort McHenry” after he saw our flag still waving above Fort McHenry following the two-day battle with the British at Baltimore. That poem became “The Star-Spangled Banner,” that today is our national anthem.

The federal government stepped up its acquisition of suitable property to protect harbors and built many additional forts after its experience at Baltimore during the War of 1812. In 1816, Congress appropriated over $800,000 for an ambitious seacoast defensive system.

The Board of Engineers for Fortifications, appointed by President James Madison, visited potential sites and prepared plans for the new forts. The board’s original 1821 report established the policy that would remain in place for most of the 19th century. The original report suggested 50 sites, but by 1850, the board had identified nearly 200 sites for fortification. Many sites were reserved for possible use for future fortifications, like Moreno Point Military Reservation. However, forts were actually built at only 42 of these sites, with several additional sites containing towers or batteries.

As mentioned in my book, DESTIN Pioneer Settlers, a Land History of Destin, Florida from 1819 to 1840, many of these harbor defense systems called for two forts, as we saw at Pensacola. On the approach to the harbor was Fort Pickens on the east and Fort McRee on the west; both guarded the harbor entrance to Pensacola Bay and the city of Pensacola itself from attack by foreign vessels.

The War Department reserved land at most of the harbor entrances in the United States. In 1842, due to the government’s perceived need to provide harbor defenses for the entrances to the harbors in the United States, an executive order was signed by President John Tyler on Feb. 9, 1842, establishing a military reservation on the land that is now Destin. The War Department already owned all of Santa Rosa Island, from the entrance to Pensacola Harbor (where Fort Pickens was located) for more than 50 miles to the east end of Santa Rosa Island where Norriego Point overlooked the west end of East Pass. East Pass is where vessels could enter Choctawhatchee Bay from the Gulf of Mexico.

There were few citizens living in the area and very little commerce, but the United States government already owned the land, so why not take it out of the public domain and reserve it for the War Department’s possible future use? Additionally, with the existence of Santa Rosa Sound (the waterway from Choctawhatchee Bay to Pensacola Bay), there was probably a fear that a foreign enemy might enter Choctawhatchee Bay from East Pass and sail up Santa Rosa Sound to attack Pensacola without entering the mouth of the harbor at Pensacola.

The War Department built a fort at Fort McRee, probably because they already had a fort (Fort Pickens) guarding the east side of the entrance to Pensacola Harbor and because Pensacola was a large city. The War Department never actually used the land they acquired at Moreno Point Military Reservation for any type of military fortification.

On March 12, 1926, the War Department received approval from the 69th Congress of the United States to sell unused military property, including Moreno Point Military Reservation. It took the War Department another 10 years to actually sell the land at what is today Destin. With no roads and no bridge connecting to the mainland, the only way Destin could be reached was by boat. That was great for fishermen, but impossible to reach people with cars, which had become the major mode of transportation.

Advances in weaponry after 1940 made the coastal artillery nearly obsolete by the end of World War II. The airplane became the military weapon of choice, which resulted in the conversion of coastal artillery units into anti-aircraft artillery units. By 1950, the U.S. Army had dismantled all its fixed-gun harbor defenses.

The Gulf Islands National Seashore, with its headquarters in Gulf Breeze, is the only remnant of what was once a slew of military forts and land reserved for possible future forts (reservations). They stretched from Louisiana, across the northern Gulf Coast, and all across the panhandle of Florida.

Today, many remnants of a bygone era (such as Fort Pickens) are at locations on the Gulf Islands National Seashore along the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, Alabama, and Northwest Florida. The most easterly location is on Okaloosa Island (Santa Rosa Island), near Destin.

H. C. “Hank” Klein is a Destin historian, author, and speaker on local history. He lives in Bob Hope Village in Shalimar with his wife (the former Muriel Marler of Destin). Klein recently published two Destin history books - DESTIN Pioneer Settlers...A Land History of Destin, Florida from 1819-1940 and DESTIN’S Founding Father...The Untold Story of Leonard Destin. Both can be obtained from Amazon.com, The Destin History & Fishing Museum in Destin, Henderson Beach Resort in Destin, The Indian Temple Mound in Fort Walton Beach, and Sundog Books in Seaside. Klein can be contacted directly at klein@aristotle.net.