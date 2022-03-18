Learn to be a Story Spy at the Destin Library

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — Did you know you can find story clues hidden inside picture books? Learn how to become a Story Spy.

Using detective skills and careful observation, young spies will discover how book art is used to create hidden characters. Participants will also have fun drawing and coloring their own picture clues.

Come to the Destin Library from 4-5 p.m. March 29 at 150 Sibert Ave.

This event is for children ages 4 to 7, and registration is recommended. To register, go to okaloosa.librarycalendar.com, click on the Story Spies event on March 29, and fill out the short registration form under the event details.

For more information, contact Children’s Librarian Laura Harris at 850-837-8572 or lharris@cityofdestin.com.