Destin Garden Club’s annual Plant Sale is in full bloom
Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK
DESTIN — The Destin Garden Club proudly presents their annual Plant Sale.
Members will have lots of plants for sale, many grown by the club members themselves, with a focus on Florida friendly plants.
There will be a Master Gardener table with helpful information for everyone and club members will be giving tours of the Destin Library’s beautiful Butterfly Garden. All are welcome for a wonderful day of horticultural therapy.
The event is 9 a.m. to noon April 23 on the grounds of the Destin Library at 150 Sibert Ave.
If you have any questions, contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.