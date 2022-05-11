Destin Library offers Game Night for Grown-Ups as well

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — Why should the kids have all the fun? Now it’s time for the adults to play at the Destin Library’s Game Night for Grown-Ups, with no one under age 16 allowed.

There will be oldschool tabletop games like Sorry and Monopoly, along with newer games like Mantis and Happy Little Dinosaurs.

It’s not all analog, however. There will be a Nintendo Switch provided, or participants are welcome to bring their own, and gameplay can be projected on the big screen so spectators can enjoy the competition

Hours are 4-6 p.m. May 19 at the library, 150 Sibert Ave., Destin.

There will be free popcorn for all participants.

If you have any questions, contact Skylar Dennis at the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 or sdennis@cityofdestin.com.