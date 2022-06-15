Bold, colorful aquatic art display by SN Dabson at Destin Library

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — The Destin Library is excited to showcase the vibrant artwork of SN Dabson during the months of June and July.

To coincide with the library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program theme, Oceans of Possibilities, the artist has curated a collection of aquatic-themed pieces to delight the whole family. Playful otters, vivid fish, and a myriad of octopuses swim through dramatic seascapes alive with color.

Come take a look while you browse for books to read this summer. SN Dabson art is a family-run business located in Destin. The artist, Staci Dabson, not only creates the original artwork, but she also designs clothing, stickers, and accessories.

Her husband, Tom, manages the business while their young son, Tommy, makes sure they don’t stay too focused on work and take time out to play.

View more of SN Dabson’s art and purchase prints and accessories at www.SNdabsonart.com. A number of items are also available on Amazon.

Contact the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com if you would like more information or come visit at 150 Sibert Ave., Destin.