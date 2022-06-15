Destin to host family Independence Day celebration and bike parade

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — The city of Destin will host a Family Independence Day Celebration & Bike Parade for children ages 14 and under.

The event is free to the public and preregistration is required. For those interested in participating please register at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline.

The event is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at Destin Elementary School’s track, 630 Kelly St., Destin.

Come show off your decorated bike, scooter, or wagon. Awards will be given for different categories in each age division. Spectators are welcome and refreshments will be available to all participants.

For more information, call 850-654-5184.