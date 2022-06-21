Destin Parks and Recreation announces seasonal activities and camps

Special to Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — The Destin Parks and Recreation Department has various camps and programs available this summer for area children.

ARCHERY CAMP: A Bullseye Archery Camp will be held at the Destin Sports Complex softball field on Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24.

Camp will be from 1-3 p.m. for incoming fourth and fifth graders, and 3-5 p.m. for incoming sixth graders and above. The fee is $55 for Destin residents and $65 for nonresidents. Each participant must be present on the first two days of camp (Monday and Tuesday), for safety lessons. Participants are encouraged to wear closed toe shoes and secure long hair in a ponytail if applicable. Space is limited to the first 20 registrants per age group.

BASKETBALL CAMP: The camp will be held at the Destin Community Center on Monday, June 6 through Wednesday July 8 for children ages 7-16. Camp will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and will focus on dribbling basics, drills, and scrimmaging. The fee is $45 for Destin residents and $50 for non-residents. Tennis shoes and comfortable clothing recommended.

BABYSITTING SAFETY CAMP: Babysitting safety courses will be taught by the Destin Fire Control District at the Destin Community Center. Participants can choose to take this course either June 14 or July 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. This course is offered to children ages 11-15 and the cost is $45 for Destin residents and $50 for non-residents. Students will be certified in CPR and First Aid by the American Heart Association.

COOKING AND SERVING CAMP: This class will be held at the Destin Community Center for ages 8-15 years. The first camp will take place June 21-23 from noon to 3 p.m. The second camp will be July 26-28 from noon to 3 p.m. The fee for each 3-day camp is $50 for Destin residents and $60 for nonresidents. Participants will plan a luncheon, make invitations, discuss manners and etiquette, cook, serve, clean up and write thank you notes for those who helped. Each student will invite one adult guest for the luncheon. Space is limited to 10 students per class.

DESTIN DAZZLERS DANCE CAMP: The Destin Middle School Dazzlers will host a dance camp at the Destin Community Center on July 13-14 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The fee is $35 for residents and $45 for non-residents per camper and is open to children ages 5-12 years old.

GARDENING CAMP: The Destin Community Center will host a gardening camp July 20-22 for ages 5-12 and will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Participants will plant vegetation both for themselves and areas around the community center. The fee is $40 for Destin residents and $45 for non-residents. Pre-register to reserve a spot, as spaces are limited.

INDOOR SOCCER CAMP: The City of Destin & Destin FC will host two indoor soccer camps on Wednesday, June 15 through Friday, June 17, and Monday, June 27 through Wednesday, June 29. The camp will be held at the Destin Community Center and will run from 1 to 2 p.m. for ages 7-8, 2 to 3:30 p.m. for ages 9-10, and 3:30 to 5 p.m. for children ages 11-12. Please bring a soccer ball, shin guards, and plenty of water. The fee is $20 for Destin residents and $25 for non-residents.

LITTLE BALLERS CAMP: The camp will be held at the Destin Community Center on Monday, Aug. 1 through Wednesday, Aug. 3 for children ages 3-5. Camp will be from 9 until 10 a.m. The fee is $20 for Destin residents and $25 for non-residents. Each participant will learn the basketball fundamentals of passing, shooting, dribbling and sportsmanship. Tennis shoes and comfortable clothing recommended, and the camp is limited to the first 20 registrants.

LITTLE FEET SOCCER CAMP: The camp will be held at the Destin Community Center Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12, for children ages 3-5. The camp will be from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. and will focus on the basics of soccer. The fee is $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents. Space is limited.

RAD SOCCER CAMP: The City of Destin & Real Athletic Develop.m.ent are coming together to host 3 soccer camps for children ages 6-12 years of age. The camps will be held at Morgan Sports Center on July 6-8, and Aug. 1-3 from 9 to 10:30a.m.

TACKLE FOOTBALL: Youth Tackle Football registration is ongoing through July 1st, for ages 7-12 (age as of Aug. 1). A birth certificate is required with registration and spaces are limited. The fee is $100 for residents and $130 for non-residents. Registration can be completed online at: www.cityofdestin.com/reconline. Interested in coaching? Please call 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.

TABLE TENNIS: Table Tennis at the Destin Community Center is available for spirited competition on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The fee is $3 per session for non-residents and $2 for Destin residents.

SENIOR PROGRAMS DESTIN SENIOR MEMBERSHIP: Join the Destin Seniors Membership to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident to join.

DESTIN SENIOR CHAIR EXERCISE 50+ YEARS: Destin Senior Chair Exercise classes are offered at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, on Monday and Wednesday morning’s from 10-10:45 a.m. for Destin residents. The chair exercise consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. The class is free for Destin residents.

DESTIN SENIOR WALKING CLUB: Join the Destin Senior Members for a walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium on Monday - Friday from 8-9 a.m. All the miles walked will be added to our “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the fourth Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

SENIOR DROP-IN HOURS: The Destin Senior Center is located at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive. Senior drop-in hours are every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Seniors (50 years and older) meet to enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, Poker, and more.

Register for camps and programs online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline. For more information, call the Destin Community Center at 850-654-5184.