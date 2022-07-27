Destin Commons announces Smoke on the Coast winners
DESTIN — Destin Commons has announced the winners of the 11th Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ competition. Fourteen local non-profit organizations competed, each partnered with panhandle-based BBQ groups and restaurants.
Attendees spent a full evening enjoying BBQ tastings and eventually cast their vote for what team they thought cooked up the “Best BBQ.”
Over $80,000 was given to the competing non-profits and winners were chosen for three different categories including Judges’ Pick, Spirit Award, and People’s Choice.
Winners
Judges’ Pick
First Place: Habitat for Humanity | Habitat ReStore
Second Place: The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast | Smoke ‘N Whiskey BBQ
Third Place: United for a Good Cause | Conexion Media Group
Fourth Place: Destin Rotary
Fifth Place: Emerald Coast Science Center | Bowtie BBQ
Spirit Award
First Place: Children in Crisis
Second Place: The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast
Third Place: United for a Good Cause
Fourth Place: Emerald Coast Science Center
Fifth Place: Air Force Enlisted Village
People’s Choice
First Place: Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida | Pallet Bar & Grill
Second Place: Healing Hoof Steps | Market 21
Third Place: Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club | Local Roots 850
Fourth Place: Habitat for Humanity | Habitat ReStore
Fifth Place: Gulf Coast Council of the Boy Scouts/Smokin Scouts
As always, Smoke on the Coast would not be made possible without the event sponsors, PRESTO!, Cumulus Media, BrightView, The Cigar Factory, and Party Fowl. A special thank you is in order to the many volunteers from Fresh Start and the 33rd Fighter Wing that helped before, during, and after the event.
