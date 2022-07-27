Destin Commons announces Smoke on the Coast winners

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — Destin Commons has announced the winners of the 11th Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ competition. Fourteen local non-profit organizations competed, each partnered with panhandle-based BBQ groups and restaurants.

Attendees spent a full evening enjoying BBQ tastings and eventually cast their vote for what team they thought cooked up the “Best BBQ.”

Over $80,000 was given to the competing non-profits and winners were chosen for three different categories including Judges’ Pick, Spirit Award, and People’s Choice.

Winners

Judges’ Pick

First Place: Habitat for Humanity | Habitat ReStore

Second Place: The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast | Smoke ‘N Whiskey BBQ

Third Place: United for a Good Cause | Conexion Media Group

Fourth Place: Destin Rotary

Fifth Place: Emerald Coast Science Center | Bowtie BBQ

Spirit Award

First Place: Children in Crisis

Second Place: The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast

Third Place: United for a Good Cause

Fourth Place: Emerald Coast Science Center

Fifth Place: Air Force Enlisted Village

People’s Choice

First Place: Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida | Pallet Bar & Grill

Second Place: Healing Hoof Steps | Market 21

Third Place: Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club | Local Roots 850

Fourth Place: Habitat for Humanity | Habitat ReStore

Fifth Place: Gulf Coast Council of the Boy Scouts/Smokin Scouts

As always, Smoke on the Coast would not be made possible without the event sponsors, PRESTO!, Cumulus Media, BrightView, The Cigar Factory, and Party Fowl. A special thank you is in order to the many volunteers from Fresh Start and the 33rd Fighter Wing that helped before, during, and after the event.

