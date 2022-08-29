Fletcher and Silva win in 6-mile race at Paddle at the Park event

From Staff Reports

Special to Gannett

More than 70 people came out for the 10th Annual Paddle at the Park sponsored by HCA Florida Destin Emergency at Henderson Beach State Park last weekend.

The water was smooth and flat as 72 racers took off in the various races, the 1-, 3- and 6-mile events, as well as a Kid’s Fun Paddle.

The 6-mile elite first place winners were Garrett Fletcher and Michelle Silva. Their names will go on the official Paddle at the Park trophy.

“We are grateful to all of the sponsors, racers and volunteers who helped to pull off this community event showcasing our beautiful beaches and the Gulf,” said Elizabeth Spies, vice president of the Destin Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a chamber favorite and we are already looking forward to the next race in August of 2023,” she added.