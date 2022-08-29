Mountainfilm on Tour returns to WaterColor Inn & Resort in Santa Rosa Beach

Special to Gannett

Special to Gannett

Mountainfilm on Tour returns to WaterColor Inn & Resort’s Marina Park Amphitheater Nov. 4-5, with films that reflect Mountainfilm’s themes of exploring cultures, preserving environments and promoting adventure, while using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

A two-night outdoor film festival dedicated to educating and motivating audiences about issues that matter, WaterColor Resort’s 22nd Annual Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films to Northwest Florida.

The films will be shown in Marina Park Amphitheater, which offers a breathtaking outdoor setting against a backdrop of longleaf pines, under a starry sky to enhance the inspiring films. A Mountainfilm presenter will guide the audience through the program, providing insight on the films, filmmakers and subject matters.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” says Gabrielle Testa, general manager of WaterColor Inn & Resort. “It’s a great time of year to explore WaterColor, but more than that many of our guests return every year to reignite the spirit of adventure and curiosity that keeps them charged up for the rest of the year. It’s an honor to be a part of making that happen, and it’s worth all the hard work that out staff puts into hosting the film festival.”

Tickets and lodging packages will be available at www.mountainfilmfl.com starting Sept. 1, with discounted pricing offered for advance purchase. Each evening, gates open at 5:45 p.m., with films beginning at 7 p.m.

Limited-edition 2022 Mountainfilm on Tour at WaterColor Resort shirts will also be available for purchase with online ticket sales, at the event, or may be purchased at WaterColor Store ahead of the event.

Guests who stay at WaterColor Inn during Mountainfilm on Tour can take advantage of a Mountainfilm Festival Package, which will include lodging and tickets to both nights of the event. For new details as they become available, please check www.mountainfilmfl.com. Additional details will also be shared on WaterColor Inn’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/watercolorinn).

WaterColor’s Mountainfilm on Tour is hosted by the WaterColor Inn & Resort, in partnership with official sponsors Delta Air Lines, Visit South Walton, WaterColor Community Association, WaterColor Store, BoatHouse Paddle Club, Old Florida Outfitters, Fishers Flowers & Events, 30A.com and SoWal.com.