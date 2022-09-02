Destin Chamber Trustees to hold free cookout for local first responders

From Staff Reports

The Destin Chamber Trustee members are celebrating and thanking local first responders with a free cookout on Friday, Sept. 9. They will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs and serving BBQ sliders at Destin Fire Station #9 at 848 Airport Road, in Destin, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, beach safety, EMS and military are invited.

Trustee membership is the highest membership level in the Destin Chamber, and it shows a significant commitment to and investment in the Chamber and in the community. Trustee members include BOTE, Century 21 Blue Marlin Pelican, CRC Data Technologies, Destin – Fort Walton Beach, Eglin Federal Credit Union, Five Channels, Gateway Payments Gulf Coast, Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital, Holloway Yacht Charters, Okaloosa Gas District, Trustmark, and Warren Averett..

Community members are invited to stop by the event to show their appreciation to our first responders. If you would like more information, please call (850) 837-6241 or email mail@DestinChamber.com.