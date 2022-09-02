DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 2

The Destin Log

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line.

Wiggin' Out For A Cause

The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) presents their 6th Annual Wiggin’ Out For A Cause event presented by Great American RV Superstores on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Shoreline Church Event Area, 140 Palmetto Street, in Destin.

This year, ECCAC is encouraging men to attend, too. With a “Prom Night of Your Dreams” theme, ladies and gentlemen can come dressed accordingly in their best (or worst) prom attire.

Guests are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets now at $90 per person. Limited VIP tickets at $150 per person include a designer wig and attendance to a private VIP Pre-Party from 5 to 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit ECCAC. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eccac.org, or call Ana Michalzik at 850-420-4639.

International Coastal Cleanup Day

Saltwater Restaurants and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism is hosting the International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8-10 a.m.

For more than 35 years, Ocean Conservancy has held the International Coastal Cleanup® which is a global event that prides itself in, “harnessing the power of people to fight ocean trash.” The goal of the cleanup is to remove as much trash and debris from local beaches and there are multiple locations where volunteers of all ages can participate. Join our local effort at any of the below cleanup locations by registering here.

The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island (1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL)

The Crab Trap/James Lee Park (3500 Scenic HWY 98, Destin, FL)

The Surf Hut (551 Scenic Gulf Dr, Miramar Beach, FL)

Norriego Point (1 Gulf Shore Dr, Destin, FL)

Mattie Kelly Park & Joe’s Bayou (825 Beach Dr, Destin, FL)

Henderson Beach State Park (17000 Emerald Coast Pkwy, Destin, FL)

Participants will receive an event T-shirt (limited quantities, first come, first served) and a post cleanup breakfast will be available free of charge at The Boardwalk, The Crab Trap, and The Surf Hut locations. Volunteers are asked to bring their own bucket, mesh bag, gloves, and grabbers to collect trash. Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring water and sunscreen.

After the cleanup, the conservation fun continues with the Choctawhatchee Bay Family FUN-FEST held at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hosted by the Choctawhatchee Estuary Program, the event celebrates National Estuaries week and guests will enjoy food vendors, activities for kids, local vendors, and door prizes.

Barktoberfest is Oct. 27

The 7th Annual Barktoberfest, a canine trick-or-treating event presented by Dog-Harmony at Grand Park in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, is set for Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

A $15 donation per dog provides each participant a chance to win hair-raising prizes for best pet and parent Halloween costumes and professional photographs sponsored by Mills Photo Design.

Judging for the best matching Halloween costumes will take place during the event with the prize-winning, ghostly duos announced at 6:15 p.m.

For businesses interested in sponsoring Barktoberfest, contact founder, Nancy Bown, at hello@dog-harmony.org or 850-376-4190.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Taylor Dayne concert rescheduled

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) announced that that the concert performance of Taylor Dayne, scheduled for Thursday, May 26, has been rescheduled to a later date because of inclement weather. Due to the impending inclement weather and for safety and logistical reasons (set-up/concert preparations). The concert is postponed until Thursday, Oct. 13. Tickets will automatically transfer to this new date.

For the latest news and information, please check www.MKAF.org, and follow the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Facebook and Instagram pages for dates, information, and inspiring arts and culture-related posts.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the cty’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 850-837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.