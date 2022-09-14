Art by Halle’s Comet Designs on display at the Destin Library

Special to The Log

The Destin Library presents the vibrant, often whimsical artwork of Halle Castille all through the month of September.

Halle is the one-woman show behind Halle’s Comet Designs out of Pensacola. Her work is often interdisciplinary, mixing different art forms like 3D printing, painting, and sculpture to create new styles.

In her latest works, she is investigating the dichotomy between more universal ideas like good and evil, light and dark, and masculine and feminine. The potential energy behind these collisions is a driving force in her art.

Learn more about Halle on her website at hallescometdesigns.com or contact the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.