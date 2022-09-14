TumbleBooksLibrary and TeenBookCloud now at the Destin Library

Special to The Log

The Destin Library now has subscriptions to TumbleBookLibrary and TeenBookCloud that all library patrons can access from home. These resources are free and unlimited.

TumbleBookLibrary is an online collection of e-books and educational games for children. They are a great way to encourage tech-savvy kids to enjoy reading. There are over 250 animated, talking picture books as well as books in Spanish and French, read-along chapter books, non-fiction books, and exciting games and puzzles. Access TeenBookCloud for graphic novels, audio books, videos, fiction, and non-fiction for teens. There is also a Common Core Portal with both literature and informational text selections for middle and high school grade levels.

To access TumbleBookLibrary and TeenBookCloud, simply click on the links on the Library’s home page at www.cityofdestin.com/library. No log-in needed. You can use your computer, tablet, or mobile phone. All you need is an internet connection. There are no downloads: books are streamed right to your device at the click of a button. There is an app version of both websites for Apple devices and Android has an app for the TumbleBookLibrary. An active library card number is required for the apps.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Destin Library at 850-8378572 or library@cityofdestin.com.