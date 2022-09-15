Volunteers needed for MKAF 27th annual Festival of the Arts, Oct. 28-30

Special to The Log

Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation is seeking volunteers for the 27th Annual Festival of the Arts to be held on Oct. 29-30 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin.

Various shifts are available including set up on Friday, Oct.28, main entry, artist relief, children’s tent, and beverage booths as well as break down and more. All volunteers are welcome to arrive prior to their assigned shift or after their morning shift to visit the artists and enjoy the festival.

Opportunities are available for students looking to donate their time in exchange for community service hours.

One of the Southeast’s premier festivals, the Festival of the Arts showcases the original artwork of more than 100 artists from across the U.S. who will compete for $10,000 in cash award prizes. Festival features include a food bistro, wine and beer garden, live music, art activities for kids, souvenir posters and T-shirts, art raffle, and more. Free shuttle service and convenient on-site parking are also available. Admission is free.

To volunteer, go to insert link to reserve your desired shift or contact Festival of the Arts Volunteer Coordinator Patricia Parker at 850-368-0988 or email patricia.parker@bxs.com.

To sign up to Volunteer, go to signup.com and search “2022 Mattie Kelly Festival of the Arts” or link here.

To make a tax-deductible donation or provide a corporate sponsorship; or for more information about the Festival of the Arts, visit www.MKAF.org or call 850-650-2226.