Destin Library accepting donations for One Hopeful Place

Special to The Log

The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September.

One Hopeful Place (OHP) is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Their mission is “to be the front door into permanent housing and to end the cycle of homelessness of those experiencing housing loss in Okaloosa County.”

Donations of personal items like toiletries, cleaning supplies, household supplies, and food items can be brought to any of the six Okaloosa County Library Cooperative libraries from now until Sept. 30.

A full list of suggested items that OHP would like to receive can be found at www.onehopefulplace.org/donate. If you have any questions, please contact the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 or www.library@cityofdestin.com.