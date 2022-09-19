Upcycling plastic into plarn at the Destin Library in September

Special to The Log

What in plarnation is going on? It’s Sustainable September at the Destin Library. On Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., we are teaching you how to turn plastic grocery bags into plastic yarn, or “plarn.”

Making plarn is easy and is a great way to upcycle plastic bags into baskets, mats, and other reusable items. Reuse your today so you don’t have to reduce your tomorrow. All the materials needed for this craft will be provided, however participants are encouraged to bring in their own plastic bags from home to exchange for a tote bag while supplies last.

Please register for this program by visiting okaloosa.librarycalendar.com, clicking on the Upcycling Plastics: Plarn event, and filling out the short registration form under the event details. If you have any questions, contact the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.