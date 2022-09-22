DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 21

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line.

Wiggin' Out For A Cause

The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) presents their 6th Annual Wiggin’ Out For A Cause event presented by Great American RV Superstores on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Shoreline Church Event Area, 140 Palmetto Street, in Destin.

This year, ECCAC is encouraging men to attend, too. With a “Prom Night of Your Dreams” theme, ladies and gentlemen can come dressed accordingly in their best (or worst) prom attire.

Guests are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets now at $90 per person. Limited VIP tickets at $150 per person include a designer wig and attendance to a private VIP Pre-Party from 5 to 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit ECCAC. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eccac.org, or call Ana Michalzik at 850-420-4639.

Upcycling plastic into plarn

What in plarnation is going on? It’s Sustainable September at the Destin Library. On Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., we are teaching you how to turn plastic grocery bags into plastic yarn, or “plarn.”

Making plarn is easy and is a great way to upcycle plastic bags into baskets, mats, and other reusable items. Reuse your today so you don’t have to reduce your tomorrow. All the materials needed for this craft will be provided, however participants are encouraged to bring in their own plastic bags from home to exchange for a tote bag while supplies last.

Please register for this program by visiting okaloosa.librarycalendar.com, clicking on the Upcycling Plastics: Plarn event, and filling out the short registration form under the event details. If you have any questions, contact the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.

Art by Halle’s Comet Designs on display

The Destin Library presents the vibrant, often whimsical artwork of Halle Castille all through the month of September.

Halle is the one-woman show behind Halle’s Comet Designs out of Pensacola. Her work is often interdisciplinary, mixing different art forms like 3D printing, painting, and sculpture to create new styles.

In her latest works, she is investigating the dichotomy between more universal ideas like good and evil, light and dark, and masculine and feminine. The potential energy behind these collisions is a driving force in her art.

Learn more about Halle on her website at hallescometdesigns.com or contact the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.

Volunteers needed for Festival of the Arts

Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation is seeking volunteers for the 27th Annual Festival of the Arts to be held on Oct. 29-30 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin.

Various shifts are available including set up on Friday, Oct.28, main entry, artist relief, children’s tent, and beverage booths as well as break down and more. All volunteers are welcome to arrive prior to their assigned shift or after their morning shift to visit the artists and enjoy the festival.

To volunteer, go to insert link to reserve your desired shift or contact Festival of the Arts Volunteer Coordinator Patricia Parker at 850-368-0988 or email patricia.parker@bxs.com.

Barktoberfest is Oct. 27

The 7th Annual Barktoberfest, a canine trick-or-treating event presented by Dog-Harmony at Grand Park in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, is set for Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

A $15 donation per dog provides each participant a chance to win hair-raising prizes for best pet and parent Halloween costumes and professional photographs sponsored by Mills Photo Design.

Judging for the best matching Halloween costumes will take place during the event with the prize-winning, ghostly duos announced at 6:15 p.m.

For businesses interested in sponsoring Barktoberfest, contact founder, Nancy Bown, at hello@dog-harmony.org or 850-376-4190.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the cty’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 850-837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.