Free Women’s Expo set Oct. 1 at The Island Resort

All women are invited to the 2022 Women’s Expo on Okaloosa Island, sponsored by The Inner Wag and Florida Power & Light.

This free event is Oct. 1 and will celebrate women from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at The Island Resort.

From health to home, beauty and skincare, massage, fitness, fashion, finance and more, businesses catering to women will be on-site for the event. Hundreds of dollars in prizes will be awarded, and the first 300 ladies in attendance will receive a goody bag, and anyone can “strike a pose” at the Lumipod photo booth for take-home photo cards. Craft cocktails, mimosas, and food will be available for purchase.

For more information about the Women’s Expo, call 850-243-2323 or visit womensexpoec.com.