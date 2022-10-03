Seventh Annual Bloody Mary Festival set for Oct. 22 at The Market Shops

The Market Shops will host its Seventh Annual Bloody Mary Festival benefiting Habitat for Humanity - Walton County on Oct. 22. The annual event, powered by Step One Automotive Group, will feature unlimited tastes of South Walton’s most creative and innovative bloody marys made with Distillery 98’s Dune Laker Vodka and served by the finest restaurants and bars on the Emerald Coast.

For a $60 donation to attend, guests are invited from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy up to 20 of South Walton’s most coveted bloody marys served in specialty cups provided by Compass Builders of Florida. Restaurants confirmed to compete for the 2022 title of “Best Bloody Mary in South Walton” include Auston’s on 98, The Beach House, Camille’s at Crystal Beach, Cannery Lane Cantina, Chanticleer Eatery, Chiringo, Harry T’s, The Henderson, Louis Louis, Ovide, Red Bar, The Ruby Slipper Café, Signature Catering of 30A, Sunset Bay Café, SunQuest Cruises, and more. A panel of select food critics and local celebrities will judge each bloody mary to select the winners for the most delicious and most creative. New this year, each bloody mary will be scored on their creative toppings for the “Best Bloody Accoutrement” award. There will also be a highly coveted first-, second-, and third-place People’s Choice Award that is selected by each guest in attendance with votes tallied by Hill Coleman, CPA.

Apart from the bloody marys, there will also be plenty of food from the various restaurants located directly in The Market Shops, including Ben & Jerrys, Chicago Hot Dogs, Clean Juice, Hunter’s Chicken and Burgers, Parlor Doughnuts, Pizza by the Sea, and Tuscany Italian Bistro along with shopping opportunities from merchants, including Mountain High Outfitters.

For the non-bloody mary aficionado, there will be local craft brews served by Idyll Hounds Brewing Company along with champagne, provided by Hey Mama Wines, from the Bubbly Bar sponsored by Courtyard by Marriott Sandestin at Grand Boulevard, Residence Inn by Marriott Sandestin at Grand Boulevard, and the Hyatt Place by Marriott Sandestin at Grand Boulevard. Guests will be able to cool off at the hydration station sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. A lounge area with additional seating and cornhole games provided by Vacayzen will be set up on the main lawn, along with SEC football streaming on the big screen courtesy of Insurance Zone.

While sipping bloody marys, guests can enjoy an interactive Epic Photo Co. photo booth courtesy of Legendary Marine, music by DJ Dad, a cigar bar by Shore Thing Cigars, and exclusive shopping opportunities from The Market Shops merchants. Headlining the event will be a live performance from the Luke Langford Band on the main stage brought to you by Carter & Company CPA, LLC.

Parking will be available at The Market Shops on the day of the festival but is expected to fill up fast. There will be additional parking available at The Beach House located in Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort and a complimentary shuttle, provided by Emerald Coast Luxury Transportation courtesy of Beachworx, will travel to and from the festival from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale through 850Tix for the pre-sale price of $60 or can be purchased the day of the event at the door for $75. To learn more about The Market Shops Bloody Mary Festival and to buy tickets, visit www.themarketshops.com. If you would like to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity on the day of the event, please email volunteer@waltoncountyhabitat.org.

Over the past six years, the annual event has raised over $80,000 for local charities. Money raised during the seventh annual event will benefit Habitat for Humanity – Walton County, a local nonprofit housing organization that works toward building and improving homes in partnership with individuals and families in need of a decent and affordable place to live.

“We are so appreciative of The Market Shops for naming us the benefactor of the Seventh Annual Bloody Mary Festival,” said Teresa Jones, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity – Walton County. “The funds they raise are crucial for us to continue building homes, community, and hope in Walton County. Like many nonprofits, COVID-19 hit us hard and slowed our building capacity when it was needed the most. The success of this event directly supports our efforts to increase the number of homes we are able to build in a year."