DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 30

Food Truck Fest is set Oct. 2 at Cultural Arts Village

From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second 2nd annual Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.

The Food Truck Fest is set for Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and children 12 and younger youth 12 and under are free. The cultural arts village is just off Commons Drive in Destin behind Destin High School.

Destin Shark 5K race is Oct. 9

The Destin High School Athletics Destin Shark 5K is set for Oct. 9. The race will start and finish at the new Beach Camp Brewpub, located at 541 US 98 in Destin, after following a scenic course through old Destin and along Joe’s Bayou.

All proceeds will go directly to Destin High School Athletics whose mission is providing fitness and athletic opportunities for all its student athletes.

Race registration is $35 for runners or walkers. The fee includes a beverage and meal at the event after-party which will be a fun-filled family event with music and activities. Participants registering before Sept. 29 will also receive a commemorative race shirt. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age bracket. To register, please visit: https://destinhssharkrace.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=15463.

Packet pick-up will be Oct. 8 at Destin High School from 3-6 p.m., and before the race at Beach Camp Brewpub on Oct. 9 from 7–8:15 a.m.

National Community Survey for Destin Residents

The City of Destin, in partnership with POLCO/National Research Center, launched a community survey today for Destin residents. The survey will be active until October 28. Residents will be selected at random and must be 18 years old to participate. All responses are confidential and no identifying information will be shared. Those selected will receive invitation postcards through the mail with a link to take the survey online or can choose to participate with a paper survey.

The city will also conduct an open survey that will be open to all residents October 14. Links to the survey will be available on the city’s website www.cityofdestin.com as well as the city’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/cityofdestin, at that time.

The results of the surveys will be available by the end of November which will be shared with the public.

Taylor Dayne live in concert Oct. 13 at MKAF Village

Taylor Dayne will be live in concert on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Cultural Arts Village in Destin.

This date is rescheduled from the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series held at the MKAF Village in Destin.

Singer/songwriter Taylor Dayne is an American pop icon. With a career spanning three decades, Dayne’s groundbreaking debut single “Tell It to My Heart” turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with 17 Top 20 singles over the course of her three-decade career, including number ones “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love” and “I’ll always Love You.”

Tickets are $30. Children (12 and under) are free. A limited number of VIP tables (provides a reserved table and seating with admission for up to eight guests) are available. Purchase tickets online at MKAF.org/events. All sales are final; sorry, no refunds.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. for this come-as-you-are family-friendly outdoor concert series. Bring a lawn chair, picnic, wine, or purchase food and beverages on-site prepared by featured restaurants and food trucks.

Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Pets, tables larger than two feet, and drones are not permitted.

Those interested in sponsoring the 2023 MKAF season, please call (850) 650-2226 for details.

Volunteers needed for Festival of the Arts

Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation is seeking volunteers for the 27th Annual Festival of the Arts to be held on Oct. 29-30 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin.

Various shifts are available including set up on Friday, Oct.28, main entry, artist relief, children’s tent, and beverage booths as well as break down and more. All volunteers are welcome to arrive prior to their assigned shift or after their morning shift to visit the artists and enjoy the festival.

To volunteer, go to insert link to reserve your desired shift or contact Festival of the Arts Volunteer Coordinator Patricia Parker at 850-368-0988 or email patricia.parker@bxs.com.

Barktoberfest is Oct. 27

The 7th Annual Barktoberfest, a canine trick-or-treating event presented by Dog-Harmony at Grand Park in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, is set for Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

A $15 donation per dog provides each participant a chance to win hair-raising prizes for best pet and parent Halloween costumes and professional photographs sponsored by Mills Photo Design.

Judging for the best matching Halloween costumes will take place during the event with the prize-winning, ghostly duos announced at 6:15 p.m.

For businesses interested in sponsoring Barktoberfest, contact founder, Nancy Bown, at hello@dog-harmony.org or 850-376-4190.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the cty’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 850-837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.