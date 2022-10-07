Caring & Sharing of South Walton Fall Fashion Show is back by popular demand

Special to The Log

Caring & Sharing of South Walton 2nd annual Fall Fashion Show and luncheon presented by Emerald Coast Hospice is set for Oct. 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Gardens and Gallery of Monet Monet in Grayton Beach.

Guests will enjoy a fashion show curated from donations to the Caring & Sharing Thrift Store that are styled and modeled by Caring & Sharing volunteers and community supporters. All items modeled in the fashion show, along with other thrift store items, will be available to purchase in a pop-up boutique on-site during the event.

“We are so excited to have a Fall Fashion Show again this year,” said Carly Barnes, Executive Director of Caring & Sharing. “Our Spring Fashion Show has been around for over 10 years and we are thrilled to add another opportunity to showcase the amazing items that are donated to our Thrift Store from our community.”

“Funds raised at this event go towards helping us continue providing our neighbors in need with access to food, financial assistance, case management, and counseling services,” Barnes said.

Attendees will also enjoy a seated lunch catered by Grayton Beach Catering, a cash bar sponsored by 30A Olive Oil Company and Silver Sands Premium Outlets, photo booth sponsored by Indigo WaterColor, DJ sponsored by Pizza by the Sea, and a silent auction.

A complimentary shuttle provided by Grayton Beach Catering will be running between the event venue and Grayton Public Parking Lot (1505 County Highway 283 S) located across the street from the Shops of Grayton.

Tickets are $65 and are available for purchase at the Caring & Sharing Thrift Store located at 112 Lynn Drive in Santa Rosa Beach. If you have dietary restrictions, email info@caringandsharingsowal.org. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please email carly@caringandsharingsowal.org or visit www.caringandsharingsowal.org for more information.

Caring and Sharing of South Walton provides food and financial assistance to Walton County residents through the support of our community. Founded in 1994, the organization serves close to 500 local families each month. Caring & Sharing of South Walton also operates a Thrift Store. Sales in the Thrift Store help cover operating expenses and generate funds to help those we serve with food, prescriptions, utilities, mental health counseling, and case management. Items for sale in the Thrift Store include clothing, housewares, bedding, furniture, electronics and books.