City of Destin to host Fall Festival

The City of Destin will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at the Destin Community Center, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue. Carnival games, bounce house, cake walk, and a ghostly café will be available for patrons and tickets will be sold for food and games. Children ages 0-12 can participate in a costume contest which will begin at 6 p.m. For those entering the contest registration is from 5-6 p.m.

Also, the Annual Fall Festival Jack-O-Lantern Contest will be held during the event. Judging will take place on Oct. 24 and all carved pumpkins need to arrive at the community center no later than 3 p.m. City staff is asking for donations of one non-perishable food item for admission to Harvest House. For more information, call the community center at 654-5184.