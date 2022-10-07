Destin Garden Club to dedicate Blue Star Marker at Destin Library

Special to The Log

The Destin Garden Club will dedicate a Blue Star Marker on Oct. 11th at 3 p.m. at the Destin Library, located at 150 Sibert Avenue. Mayor Gary Jarvis, Rep. Patt Maney, as well as dignitaries with the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs will be a part of the dedication.

The Blue Star Marker program was implemented by the National Garden Clubs, Inc. in 1944 by planting 8,000 dogwoods as a living memorial to veterans of World War II. The National Garden Club revised this plan in 1945 to place Blue Star Markers along the highway system in the United Stated (to include Hawaii and Alaska). The name commemorates the Blue Star in the center of the red and white service flags used during World War I.

At present, there are about 160 Blue Star Markers in Florida. The Destin Garden Club is pleased to have this Blue Star Marker placed at the Destin Library to honor and recognize the importance of our United States military and veterans, their sacrifice, and the debt and gratitude we owe them.