Fall on the Lawn set at Destin Library Oct. 21

Special to The Log

Fall on the Lawn at the Destin Library is set Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m.

Play lawn games or take part in a fall-themed craft while enjoying a caramel apple and cup of cider. There will be face painting, stilt-walkers from Luminary Entertainment Company, and the folks from Little Adventures will be on hand with their mobile unit to talk about the many fun classes and activities they have to offer.

Also, as a member of the Okaloosa County Public Library Cooperative, we are celebrating the Cooperative’s 25 years of Caring for Community and will be handing out special anniversary totes. This event is free for everyone and there is no registration required so bring the whole family to Fall on the Lawn.

For more information, contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.