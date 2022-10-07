Special to The Log

Say ‘I Do’ to attending a monstrous cinematic event as darkness falls on Destin and Halloween approaches. Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents The Bride of Frankenstein, a film in concert on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The event will be staged al fresco in the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Cultural Arts Village in Destin.

“The Bride of Frankenstein has one of the most amazing orchestral scores in film history,” says Sinfonia Gulf Coast Music & Artistic Director Demetrius Fuller. “It's a full orchestra, so we’ll have 65 to 70 musicians on stage in the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s Cultural Arts Village al fresco just before Halloween. It will be frighteningly fun.”

The 1931 film is based on Mary Shelley’s iconic novel, which is a sequel to Frankenstein. In the film, Dr. Frankenstein and his monster both turn out to be alive, not killed as previously believed. Dr. Frankenstein wants to get out of the evil-experiment business, but when mad scientist Dr. Pretorius kidnaps his wife, Dr. Frankenstein agrees to help him create a new creature, a woman, to be the companion of the monster.

“It’s a perfect night for mystery and horrors. The air itself is filled with monsters," said Mary Shelley.

Reserved table seats are $45 per person (adults). General admission lawn seating (bring your own chair or blanket) is $20 per person; $15 (active-duty military) and $10 (students). Proceeds benefit Sinfonia Gulf Coast and its education and community engagement initiatives throughout Northwest Florida. Purchase tickets online at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or by calling the box office at 850-460-8800.

The 2022-2023 season is made possible by generous support from individuals, local businesses, and media partners. Presenting Concerts Sponsor is Hancock Whitney Bank. Classical Connections Presenting Sponsor is Silver Sands Premium Outlets. Presenting Media Sponsor is Visit South Walton. Presenting E-media Sponsor is Sowal.com. Presenting Discounted Military Tickets Sponsor is Eglin Credit Federal Union.

For information on volunteer opportunities, email Sinfonia at info@sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call (850) 460-8800.