Author N.T. Narbutovskih to discuss latest book at the Destin Library

Special to The Log

The Destin Library presents author, N.T. Narbutovskih, at 4 p.m. on Oct. 14. Come hear him read from his new book, Iron on the Tongue, the second book in his Reckoning series. The first book, Steel in the Blood, left us with a strange agent in a space station under siege, an ancient artificial intelligence with questionable motives and a silver tongue, and a woman pressed into leadership in a time of war. Over it all, shadowy intelligences stand watch.

N.T. Narbutovskih is a bestselling author and professional aviator and has been flying military and civilian aircraft since 2009. He is an avid consumer of science fiction and is fascinated by the genre’s ability to reveal deep truths through story and metaphor. Outside of writing and flying, he is an involuntarily experienced home-improvement aficionado and randomly bounces between the hobbies of 3D printing, woodworking, hiking, ultramarathon, triathlon, painting, and skiing.

Any questions can be directed to the Destin Library by calling 850-837-8572 or emailing library@cityofdestin.com.