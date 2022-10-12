Special to The Log

Come to a special Spooky Tales Pajama Storytime at the Destin Library on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. to hear fun Halloween tales for children ages 8-11. Wear your favorite pajamas and bring your cozy to hug while Children’s Librarian, Laura Harris, reads tales for the season just right for elementary school students. Snacks will also be provided.

Please register for this storytime at okaloosa.librarycalendar.com by clicking on the Spooky Tales event and filling out the registration form. If you have any questions, contact the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.