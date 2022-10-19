DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Oct. 14

Special to The Log

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line.

Fall Festival at Destin Community Center

The City of Destin will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at the Destin Community Center, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue. Carnival games, bounce house, cake walk, and a ghostly café will be available for patrons and tickets will be sold for food and games. Children ages 0-12 can participate in a costume contest which will begin at 6 p.m. For those entering the contest registration is from 5-6 p.m.

Also, the Annual Fall Festival Jack-O-Lantern Contest will be held during the event. Judging will take place on Oct. 24 and all carved pumpkins need to arrive at the community center no later than 3 p.m. City staff is asking for donations of one non-perishable food item for admission to Harvest House. For more information, call the community center at 654-5184.

City of Destin to host Open House

The public is invited to attend the City of Destin’s Open House on Oct. 20 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Destin Community Center. This year’s theme is “Leave No Trace.” Lunch will be provided by Chef Jim Shirah of Dewey Destin’s.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to engage the community we serve and showcase the work we do behind the scenes, along with our city partners," said City Manager Lance Johnson.

Parking fees will be waived at the Destin Community Center between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those attending the open house. The city will also host a free Community Shred Day during the event. Residents and businesses can bring old documents to be securely shredded on site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Center or from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Destin City Hall. To allow for maximum public participation within the timeframe, only reasonable amounts of materials will be accepted. Excess amounts of materials will only be accepted if time allows.

Fall on the Lawn

Fall on the Lawn at the Destin Library is set Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m.

Play lawn games or take part in a fall-themed craft while enjoying a caramel apple and cup of cider. There will be face painting, stilt-walkers from Luminary Entertainment Company, and the folks from Little Adventures will be on hand with their mobile unit to talk about the many fun classes and activities they have to offer.

Also, as a member of the Okaloosa County Public Library Cooperative, we are celebrating the Cooperative’s 25 years of Caring for Community and will be handing out special anniversary totes. This event is free for everyone and there is no registration required so bring the whole family to Fall on the Lawn.

For more information, contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.

National Community Survey for Destin Residents

The City of Destin, in partnership with POLCO/National Research Center, launched a community survey today for Destin residents. The survey will be active until October 28. Residents will be selected at random and must be 18 years old to participate. All responses are confidential and no identifying information will be shared. Those selected will receive invitation postcards through the mail with a link to take the survey online or can choose to participate with a paper survey.

The city will also conduct an open survey that will be open to all residents October 14. Links to the survey will be available on the city’s website www.cityofdestin.com as well as the city’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/cityofdestin, at that time.

The results of the surveys will be available by the end of November which will be shared with the public.

Volunteers needed for Festival of the Arts

Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation is seeking volunteers for the 27th Annual Festival of the Arts to be held on Oct. 29-30 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin.

Various shifts are available including set up on Friday, Oct.28, main entry, artist relief, children’s tent, and beverage booths as well as break down and more. All volunteers are welcome to arrive prior to their assigned shift or after their morning shift to visit the artists and enjoy the festival.

To volunteer, go to insert link to reserve your desired shift or contact Festival of the Arts Volunteer Coordinator Patricia Parker at 850-368-0988 or email patricia.parker@bxs.com.

Barktoberfest is Oct. 27

The 7th Annual Barktoberfest, a canine trick-or-treating event presented by Dog-Harmony at Grand Park in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, is set for Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

A $15 donation per dog provides each participant a chance to win hair-raising prizes for best pet and parent Halloween costumes and professional photographs sponsored by Mills Photo Design.

Judging for the best matching Halloween costumes will take place during the event with the prize-winning, ghostly duos announced at 6:15 p.m.

For businesses interested in sponsoring Barktoberfest, contact founder, Nancy Bown, at hello@dog-harmony.org or 850-376-4190.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the cty’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 850-837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.