Destin Library's annual Halloween Hike is here

Special to The Log

Gather your littlest ghouls and ghosts for the Destin Library’s annual Halloween Hike on Wednesday, Oct, 26 at 10 a.m. Trick-or-Treat stations will be set up on the front lawn where library staff and volunteers will be handing out crafts, snacks, candy, and toys.

In case of rain, please refer to the Library’s Facebook page or website for updates. This event is for children ages five and under and there is no cost to attend, however registration is recommended to ensure there are enough goodies for everyone.

To register, go to okaloosa.librarycalendar.com, click on the Halloween Hike event and fill out the short registration form under the event details. If you have any questions, contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.