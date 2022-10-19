Kids Night Out at Destin Community Center

Special to The Log

The Destin Community Center will host a “Hocus Pocus” Kids Night Out event for children ages 6-12. The event will be held Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m.

Kids will have a night full of games, crafts, food, fun, and even a costume contest with first, second and third place winners. The cost is $30 for Destin residents and $40 for non-Destin residents. Please register online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline to secure a spot. For more information, call 850-654-5184.