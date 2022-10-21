The Pearl recognized as a Top 10 Hotel in Florida

Special to The Log

Condé Nast Traveler just announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with The Pearl Hotel recognized as the No. 7 hotel in Florida.

More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

“At The Pearl Hotel, we strive for excellence in everything that we do” said Dave Merryman, general manager of The Pearl. “Our team works hard to create a guest experience that’s both unique and exceptional, and they do a terrific job at that. We finished a rooms renovation this spring that I’m particularly proud of, and it’s heartening to hear how much our guests appreciate what we’ve been able to accomplish. Awards like these are the icing on the cake.”

The Pearl is a boutique hotel located at the corner of Main Street and E. Water Street in Rosemary Beach, with views of the Gulf of Mexico across Western Green Park. Guests of the hotel enjoy a generous selection of amenities, as well as dining at the hotel’s Havana Beach Bar and Grill (which recently received an award from Wine Spectator) or relaxing at the Spa Pearl.

The 2022 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com and celebrated in the November issue of the magazine.