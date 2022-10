DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Oct. 26

Special to The Log

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line.

Halloween Hike is Oct. 26

Gather your littlest ghouls and ghosts for the Destin Library’s annual Halloween Hike on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. Trick-or-Treat stations will be set up on the front lawn where library staff and volunteers will be handing out crafts, snacks, candy, and toys.

In case of rain, please refer to the Library’s Facebook page or website for updates. This event is for children ages five and under and there is no cost to attend, however registration is recommended to ensure there are enough goodies for everyone.

To register, go to okaloosa.librarycalendar.com, click on the Halloween Hike event and fill out the short registration form under the event details. If you have any questions, contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.

National Community Survey for Destin Residents

The City of Destin, in partnership with POLCO/National Research Center, launched a community survey today for Destin residents. The survey will be active until October 28. Residents will be selected at random and must be 18 years old to participate. All responses are confidential and no identifying information will be shared. Those selected will receive invitation postcards through the mail with a link to take the survey online or can choose to participate with a paper survey.

The city will also conduct an open survey that will be open to all residents October 14. Links to the survey will be available on the city’s website www.cityofdestin.com as well as the city’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/cityofdestin, at that time.

The results of the surveys will be available by the end of November which will be shared with the public.

Volunteers needed for Festival of the Arts

Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation is seeking volunteers for the 27th Annual Festival of the Arts to be held on Oct. 29-30 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin.

Various shifts are available including set up on Friday, Oct.28, main entry, artist relief, children’s tent, and beverage booths as well as break down and more. All volunteers are welcome to arrive prior to their assigned shift or after their morning shift to visit the artists and enjoy the festival.

To volunteer, go to insert link to reserve your desired shift or contact Festival of the Arts Volunteer Coordinator Patricia Parker at 850-368-0988 or email patricia.parker@bxs.com.

Barktoberfest is Oct. 27

The 7th Annual Barktoberfest, a canine trick-or-treating event presented by Dog-Harmony at Grand Park in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, is set for Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

A $15 donation per dog provides each participant a chance to win hair-raising prizes for best pet and parent Halloween costumes and professional photographs sponsored by Mills Photo Design.

Judging for the best matching Halloween costumes will take place during the event with the prize-winning, ghostly duos announced at 6:15 p.m.

For businesses interested in sponsoring Barktoberfest, contact founder, Nancy Bown, at hello@dog-harmony.org or 850-376-4190.

Wine Walkabout is Nov. 10

Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation hosts the 10th annual Wine Walkabout and Dinner on Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

The 10th annual installment of this event will again be held in the East Bar and Courtyard at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Destin.

Chef Ruston Johnson has created a special menu featuring multiple culinary stations with heavy hors d’oeuvres paired with select fine wines courtesy of a variety of vintners.

Wine Walkabout guests will enjoy mixing and mingling with MKAF staff and members as well as savoring hors d'oeuvres, tasting stations, visiting with vintners from exclusive wineries, trying their luck at a wine pull, bidding in a silent auction, and more.

Live entertainment will feature the award-winning jazz artist, Michael J. Thomas, and pianist Cam Ray.Tickets are $95 per person or $75 for MKAF members.

Tickets to the Wine Walkabout and Dinner are available for purchase online at www.mkaf.org.

To make a tax-deductible donation or provide a corporate sponsorship; or for more information about becoming an MKAF member, visit www.MKAF.org or call 850-650-2226.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the cty’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 850-837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.