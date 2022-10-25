Flagship Healthcare Trust acquires ambulatory surgery center in Destin

Special to The Log

Flagship Healthcare Properties (Flagship), an outpatient healthcare real estate firm, has acquired the Class A, 100% leased, and recently renovated Destin Surgery Center in Destin.

Located at 1225 Airport Road, a medical and commercial corridor near U.S. 98, the 12,691-square-foot multispecialty ambulatory surgery center (ASC) features four operating rooms. The ASC offers a broad range of surgical specialties that include eye-ear-throat (ENT), general surgery, gastroenterology, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry, and spine. Destin Surgery Center is an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International, partnered with local physicians, and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Destin is located in the heart of Florida’s Emerald Coast, midway between Pensacola and Panama City. The metropolitan area has a diversified economy due to its proximity to Pensacola’s Naval Air Station and influx of high tech-related businesses. Destin is also home to several active adult communities as well as assisted living and nursing homes, making the city one of America’s 100 Best Places to Retire.

“We are excited about acquiring this high-quality, multispecialty surgery center in a growing market anchored by trusted providers and a national ASC operator, in partnership, as our long-term tenant,” said Blake Bratcher, Flagship’s Executive Vice President of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

“Ambulatory surgery centers are at the forefront of transformation in health care delivery, and we are continuing to capitalize on new opportunities in alignment with physicians and surgery center operators to help them maximize their real estate so they can carry out their mission more effectively," Bratcher said.

Flagship acquired the MOB through its private real estate investment trust, Flagship Healthcare Trust (Flagship REIT). As the new owner of the buildings, Flagship will provide property management and asset management services.