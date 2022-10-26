16th annual Holiday Craft Show at community center is Nov. 18-19

The City of Destin’s 16th Annual Holiday Craft Show will be held at the Destin Community Center on Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

About 60 vendors participated in the 15th annual Craft Show at the Destin Community Center.

There will be over 60 vendors displaying hand-crafted jewelry, wreaths, books, food items, and much more. Vendor booths are available for $45 for Destin residents and $55 for non-residents. The price includes one 8 x 10 space, one 6-foot table, and two chairs ($10 extra for a corner booth or an extra table). Register early, as space is limited.

Admission and parking to the public is free. Register online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline or call the community center at 850-654-5184 for more information.