9th annual Crust/Thompson 31Fifty Winery Dinner helps children at ECCAC

Special to The Log

The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) recently benefited from a dinner hosted by Mark and Kim Fressell, proprietors of Crust Artisan Bakery in Santa Rosa Beach, and Mike and Val Thompson, owners of their Thompson 31Fifty Winery located in California’s Russian River Valley. From appetizers to desserts, with wine pairings, a sumptuous 7-course meal was served to 15 couples who bid on this dinner at last spring’s live auction at ECCAC’s signature Gala.

“The Center is so very grateful for the Thompson’s of Thompson 31Fifty Wines, and the Fressell’s of Crust Artisan Bakery for their generosity and love for our mission. Once again, they created the perfect evening of fine wine, fine food, and fine fellowship for those donors who graciously gave to attend this event," said ECCAC CEO Julie Porterfield.

Often, people don’t realize that there are approximately 1,100 cases of child sexual and physical abuse reported annually in Okaloosa and Walton Counties. That’s an average of three a day. ECCAC serves both these counties with two centers that house representatives from the Florida Department of Children and Families, Child Protection Team, State Attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, licensed mental health counselors, and ECCAC’s staff and volunteers. In the past 23 years, ECCAC has provided more than 170,000 services at no cost to over 15,000 children.

For further information about the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, visit www.eccac.org or call 850-833-9237. If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.