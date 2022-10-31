DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Oct. 28

Special to The Log

Holiday Craft Show is Nov. 18

The City of Destin’s 16th Annual Holiday Craft Show will be held at the Destin Community Center on Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

There will be over 60 vendors displaying hand-crafted jewelry, wreaths, books, food items, and much more. Vendor booths are available for $45 for Destin residents and $55 for non-residents. The price includes one 8 x 10 space, one 6-foot table, and two chairs ($10 extra for a corner booth or an extra table). Register early, as space is limited.

Admission and parking to the public is free. Register online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline or call the community center at 850-654-5184 for more information.

Wine Walkabout is Nov. 10

Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation hosts the 10th annual Wine Walkabout and Dinner on Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

The 10th annual installment of this event will again be held in the East Bar and Courtyard at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Destin.

Chef Ruston Johnson has created a special menu featuring multiple culinary stations with heavy hors d’oeuvres paired with select fine wines courtesy of a variety of vintners.

Wine Walkabout guests will enjoy mixing and mingling with MKAF staff and members as well as savoring hors d'oeuvres, tasting stations, visiting with vintners from exclusive wineries, trying their luck at a wine pull, bidding in a silent auction, and more.

Live entertainment will feature the award-winning jazz artist, Michael J. Thomas, and pianist Cam Ray.Tickets are $95 per person or $75 for MKAF members.

Tickets to the Wine Walkabout and Dinner are available for purchase online at www.mkaf.org.

To make a tax-deductible donation or provide a corporate sponsorship; or for more information about becoming an MKAF member, visit www.MKAF.org or call 850-650-2226.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the cty’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 850-837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.