Beau Interiors announces annual Holiday Open House

Special to The Log

Beau Interiors invites the community to attend their Annual Christmas Open House on Nov. 13 from 1-3 p.m. in Grayton Beach. This kick off to the holiday season event will feature live holiday music by Weston Hines, light bites including gluten-free options provided by Swiftly Catered, and treats from Sweet Henrietta’s. The festive “Ginger Beau Jingle” specialty cocktail will be back by popular demand, and guests will enjoy shopping for a cause with special sales, giveaways and so much more.

“We love hosting this party every year to bring the community together to kick off the Christmas season,” said Kristen Foley, VP of Sales and Marketing at Beau Interiors.

A portion of the proceeds from the open house will benefit Embrace Florida Kids, a faith-based agency who is passionately focused on providing homes, healing and hope to vulnerable children who come from families in crisis, placed in foster care at no fault of their own.

“Embrace Florida Kids is near and dear to our hearts,” Foley said. “Everyone deserves a safe, loving place to live. Embrace Florida Kids does that for our area's youth and we are honored to help support their mission - especially during the holidays.”

“The generosity of Beau Interiors has helped transform the lives of vulnerable kids and families in Northwest Florida by providing safety, stability, and security,” said Ramsey Lawrence, Director of Development and Community Relations at Embrace Florida Kids.

The proceeds from the 2022 Holiday Open House will support the Embrace Foster Program, Embrace Family Preservation Program, and the Milton Girls Home which provide homes, healing, and hope to those in need.

“Partnering with Beau Interiors is a privilege, as they not only transform the interiors of homes but also the lives of individuals who have been abused, abandoned or neglected,” Lawrence said.

For more information about the organization, visit www.embraceflkids.org.